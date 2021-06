Girl Scouts have millions of unsold boxes of cookies thanks to pandemic

This June 7, 2021, image shows the headquarters of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Rebecca Latham, CEO of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails, said her council had thousands of boxes left over at the end of the selling season in late spring, even though girls tried innovative selling methods like drive-thru booths and contact-free delivery. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

The Girl Scouts have an unusual problem this year: 15 million boxes of unsold cookies.

The 109-year-old organization says the coronavirus shut down in-person sales at cookie booths. The Girl Scouts usually make around $800 million each year selling 200 million boxes of cookies.

It won’t say how many cookie boxes were sold this year. But 15 million boxes remain at local councils or at the two bakers authorized to make them.

Those councils and bakers are trying to sell or donate boxes that are left.