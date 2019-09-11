Girl’s memory resets every 2 hours, doctors don’t know why

KIRKWOOD, Ill. (CNN Newsource) — An Illinois teen says she still can’t remember anything after a head injury she sustained months ago, but doctors can’t find anything wrong.

Every two hours Riley Horner’s memory resets. Each morning she wakes up scared and confused.

“I have a calendar on my door and I look and it’s September and I’m like, ‘whoa,'” Riley tells WQAD.

When she wakes up every morning, Riley says she thinks it’s June 11, the day she was accidentally kicked in the head.

After dozens of seizures and countless hospital visits, the Horner family still don’t know why Riley can’t remember anything.

“They tell us, like, there’s nothing medically wrong,” Riley’s mother Sarah Horner said. “They can’t see anything medically. You can’t see a concussion on an MRI or CT Scan. My brother passed away last week and she probably has no idea. And we tell her everyday but she has no idea about it.”

At school, Riley can’t even remember where her locker is.

I’m not making memories and I’m just like really scared,” she said.

