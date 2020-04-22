FINALE LIGURE, ITALY (CBS) – ROOFTOP TENNIS: These girls practiced their tennis game from rooftops in Finale Ligure, Italy last week.
One girl’s father filmed the practice after her coach asked players to share video of at-home training during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Girls play tennis on rooftops
- Chipotle to pay largest-ever fine in a food-safety case to resolve foodborne illness outbreak charges
- New EMT communication cards will help West Virginia first responders better serve patients who have trouble hearing or speaking
- The biggest step in stopping the spread of COVID-19
- Kentucky reports 177 new cases and 17 additional deaths due to COVID-19
- Kanawha County Commission approved ‘Hero Pay’ funds for Charleston, municipalities throughout county
- Living with food allergies during a pandemic
- Red Cross taking extra precautions to keep blood donors safe
- Senate passes virus aid bill; Trump to sign ‘temporary suspension’ of immigration
- West Virginia reports 15 new cases of COVID-19