Girls play tennis on rooftops

Posted: / Updated:

FINALE LIGURE, ITALY (CBS) – ROOFTOP TENNIS: These girls practiced their tennis game from rooftops in Finale Ligure, Italy last week.

One girl’s father filmed the practice after her coach asked players to share video of at-home training during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

