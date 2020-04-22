Girls play tennis on rooftops

FINALE LIGURE, ITALY (CBS) – ROOFTOP TENNIS: These girls practiced their tennis game from rooftops in Finale Ligure, Italy last week.

One girl’s father filmed the practice after her coach asked players to share video of at-home training during the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

