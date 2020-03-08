Glitch causes wine to flow from faucets

CASTELVETRO, ITALY (CNN) – No one likes plumbing issues, but perhaps this is one many may not mind.
It happened for a few hours Wednesday in the northern Italian town of Castelvetro.
A malfunction at a local winery sent 1,000 of ready to be bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes.
The wine flowed from faucets and showerheads for a few hours.
Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.
The town’s deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak.
The health crisis has hit residents of Northern Italy especially hard.
