Glitch causes wine to flow from faucets

CASTELVETRO, ITALY (CNN) – No one likes plumbing issues, but perhaps this is one many may not mind.

It happened for a few hours Wednesday in the northern Italian town of Castelvetro.

A malfunction at a local winery sent 1,000 of ready to be bottled wine through the water pipes of about 20 homes.

The wine flowed from faucets and showerheads for a few hours.

Local government officials said there was no health risk to residents.

The town’s deputy mayor admitted the glitch was a moment of levity for Italians dealing with the Coronavirus outbreak.

The health crisis has hit residents of Northern Italy especially hard.

