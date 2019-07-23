GNC says it plans to close up to 900 stores in the US

PITTSBURGH (WOWK/CNN Newsource) – The vitamin and supplement store GNC has announced it will close up to 900 stores in mall locations. Officials confirmed the move Monday, July 22nd, 2019, during a second-quarter earnings call with analysts.

The company’s Chief Financial Officer said they would likely be cutting the number of stores in malls by half. GNC has about 4,100 locations in the US.

Company records show that nearly 200 stores have already closed during the first six months of 2019.

