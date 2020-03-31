Goats roam empty UK streets during lockdown

LLANDUDNO, WALES (CBS) – These goats had the streets to themselves in Llandudno, Wales on Monday.

The UK has been on lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Andrew Stuart took this video and said there’s hardly anyone around, so the animals were climbing walls and chewing plants.

