Gold cube reportedly worth $11.7M goes to Central Park

MANHATTAN (PIX11) – Instead of a snowman, an artist brought a knee-high cube of gold to Central Park on Wednesday.
The 410-pound Castello CUBE had its own security detail. Artist Niclas Castello made it out of 24-carat gold. The cube, which took more than 4,500 hours of work to create, is reportedly worth $11.7 million.
Castello hyped up New Yorkers and tourists alike before the presentation with a truck displaying the cube’s coordinates. It also served as a promotion for the Castello Coin, an NFT set to launch later in February.
Check out some photos of the golden cube below:
“As physical brand ambassador, the artwork will constitute a bridge between the traditional and the virtual world,” the team behind the cube said in a press release.