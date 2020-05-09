Good Samaritan helps mother with $500 gift

RALEIGH, NC (CNN) – An unemployed mother in North Carolina is one of thousands in a similar situation … Where the bills keep piling up.

She says she’s really been struggling – since losing her job. And to add to her stress, her son just had brain surgery.

That was until one woman reached out to help.

“I wasn’t expecting that at all,” Clancey Bropleh says. “It was such a shock. But it was a blessing!”

Clancey Bropleh is on cloud nine tonight — when less than a week ago …

“It has been completely difficult,” Clancey says. “I had the stimulus check for $2,000. It’s totally going to have to pay my bills.”

Those bills continuing to pile as she takes care of her two sons along with her elderly mother. The youngest of her boys at home recovering after a recent brain surgery.

“Things can get hard, but they will get better,” Clancey says. “Eventually.”

That attitude literally paying off with one of our viewers Mia Jones reaching out to me wanting to help Clancey with a gift of $500 from her stimulus check.

“I had decided that when I get my money, I was going to pick somebody,” Jones says. ” … so I had seen your story and immediately, it touched my heart … That’s the person that I want you to bless.”

Here’s the reason why.

“My daughter, she had to have open-heart surgery,” Jones says. “I know how it feels when you have a child that’s not well.”

The money an answered prayer for Clancey and her mom.

“Yeah she was like, I told you that you were going to get some help,” Clancey says. “She was so happy! So happy! That was a big relief! I’m still in shock.”

That $500 however, coming with one caveat — Clancey has to pay it forward when things get better.

“If i get back on my feet, I’ll definitely help somebody in need,” Clancey says.

“There’s hope! There’s hope! And trust,” she added. “If you trust in God, everything will be good for you eventually. It might not happen when you want it. But it will happen.”

