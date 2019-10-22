Google Maps will tell you where police are hiding

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Google Maps is competing with traffic and GPS app ‘Waze’ with some new features. Users around the world will soon be able to report where police officers are hiding. They’ll also get the option to identify things like construction, lane closures, disabled vehicles, and objects in the road.

An earlier version of the reporting feature is already available for Android users. But starting last week, updates began that will include Apple users.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories