Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Gov. Hogan lifts indoor and outdoor COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland, effective May 15

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced all restaurants and bars may resume normal operations, effective on May 15, Saturday.

Hogan went on to say indoor and outdoor venues may resume normal operations in the state. All remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues as well as all indoor entertainment venues and conventions.

All remaining restrictions will be lifted on both indoor and outdoor dining.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS