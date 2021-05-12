Gov. Hogan lifts indoor and outdoor COVID-19 restrictions in Maryland, effective May 15

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Governor Hogan announced all restaurants and bars may resume normal operations, effective on May 15, Saturday.
Hogan went on to say indoor and outdoor venues may resume normal operations in the state. All remaining capacity restrictions will be lifted on outdoor entertainment, art, and sports venues as well as all indoor entertainment venues and conventions.
All remaining restrictions will be lifted on both indoor and outdoor dining.
