Governments face more pressure to curb virus economic damage

People gather during the Utah Business Revival rally, calling for Utah’s economy to be re-opened, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Utah will aim to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan unveiled Friday by Gov. Gary Herbert to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea reported fewer than 10 new coronavirus cases Sunday for the first time in two months as U.S. governors ease lockdowns amid pressure worldwide from businesses and the public to limit the pandemic’s economic damage.

In Brazil, hundreds of people protested in major cities against anti-virus lockdowns. France reported a decline in numbers of intensive care patients, but its health agency warned the public to stick to strict isolation measures.

The pandemic that began in China in December is believed to have infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide. While most recover, at least 155,000 have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University based on figures supplied by health authorities around the globe.

South Korea reported eight new cases, raising its total to 10,661 with 234 deaths. Although infections have fallen from a peak of 909 on Feb. 29, officials have warned of the possibility of a “quiet spread” as people relax social distancing.

“We must not let down our guard until the last confirmed patient is recovered,” President Moon Jae-in said Sunday.

China reported 16 new cases in the 24 hours through midnight Saturday. That raised the total to 82,735 with 4,632 deaths — some three-quarters of them in the central city of Wuhan, where the virus emerged.

Japan reported 568 new cases, raising its total to 10,361 with 174 deaths. The total is believed to be higher but only limited testing has been carried out.

Pakistan reported 16 deaths and 514 new cases, raising its fatality toll to 159 and infections to 7,993.

Even as numbers continue to rise, governments face pressure to reopen factories, shops, travel and public activities even as case numbers rise.

Shutdowns that began in China in late January and spread to the U.S., Europe and elsewhere have plunged the world into its most painful economic slump since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Millions of workers have lost their jobs.

The International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to contract by an unprecedented 3% this year — a far bigger loss than 2009′s 0.1% after the global financial crisis.

“Government efforts alone aren’t enough,” South Korea’s Moon said and called for public solidarity to revitalize the economy.

Thailand’s prime minister appealed Saturday for its billionaire business leaders to help revive the economy, which is suffering some of the outbreak’s worst losses due to the suspension of international tourism. An advisory panel said last week as many as 10 million Thais might lose their jobs unless the outbreak ends.

On Saturday, Trump supporters protested in several states demanding governors end controls on public activity.

The president on Twitter urged his supporters to “liberate” three states with Democratic governors.

Texas, Indiana and some other states have announced plans to allow some retailing and other activity to resume. Florida and South Carolina are reopening beaches.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has criticized the federal response as inadequate, rejected pressure to reopen businesses.

New York’s daily death toll fell below 550 on Saturday for the first time in two weeks, but Cuomo said hospitals are reporting nearly 2,000 new patients a day.

“We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately,” Cuomo told reporters.

Trump, whose administration waited months to add to stockpiles of key medical supplies and equipment, appeared to support protesters.

“LIBERATE MINNESOTA!” “LIBERATE MICHIGAN!” “LIBERATE VIRGINIA, ” Trump said on Twitter. He lashed out at Cuomo, saying he “should spend more time ‘doing’ and less time ‘complaining.’”

Massachusetts had its highest single-day death toll of 159 on Friday. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, citing health experts’ advice, said states should wait until infection rates and hospitalizations decline for about two weeks before acting.

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, who has criticized anti-virus shutdowns imposed by state governors, said Saturday he would recommend reopening its borders with Paraguay and Uruguay.

Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat of the disease. On Friday, he fired his health minister, who supported anti-disease controls, and indicated he expects the new minister to protect the economy.

Trump is pushing to relax the U.S. lockdown by May 1, a plan that hinges partly on more testing.

Vice President Mike Pence delivered a speech at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, on a trip aimed at showing the country is on course to reopen.

In Austin, Texas, several hundred people outside the state Capitol chanted “Let us work!” Many clamored for an immediate end to restrictions in a state where more than 1 million have filed for unemployment.

In Indianapolis, more than 200 people stood close together outside the governor’s mansion, carrying American flags and signs demanding that Gov. Eric Holcomb lift restrictions.

Indiana’s state health department reported 529 new cases between April 7 and midday Friday, raising the total to more than 10,600. The number of deaths rose by 26, to 545.

Elsewhere, demonstrators waved signs outside the Statehouse in New Hampshire, which has had nearly 1,300 cases and more than three dozen deaths.

“Even if the virus were 10 times as dangerous as it is, I still wouldn’t stay inside my home,” said one of the protesters, talk show host Ian Freeman.

In Asia, Singapore on Saturday reported a one-day spike of 942 infections, the highest in Southeast Asia, mostly among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories. That brought the total to almost 6,000 in the island nation of 6 million people.

On Sunday, McDonald’s suspended operations in Singapore after seven employees tested positive. The company said it will keep paying more than 10,000 employees in 135 outlets during the closure, due to last through May 4.

In Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government bowed to demands by religious leaders and agreed to keep mosques open during the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan. Pakistan has been blamed for contributing to the virus’s spread by refusing to stop a gathering of tens of thousands of religious missionaries. Nearly 2,000 confirmed cases have been traced to them.

In Europe, there are tentative signs anti-disease curbs are working.

France and Spain started dismantling some field hospitals. The number of active cases in Germany has declined over the past week as people recover.

Still, France’s health agency urged the public to stick to confinement measures that have been extended until at least May 11: “Don’t relax our efforts at the moment when confinement is bearing fruit.”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his government wants to ease the total confinement of children starting April 27. He said the national lockdown will be rolled back only when Spain’s health system is ready for a possible rebound in infections.

___

McDonald reported from Beijing. Associated Press reporters worldwide contributed to this report.

___

