Governor DeWine orders flags lowered in honor of General Colin Powell

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor DeWine has ordered that the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout the state to honor the life and service of Former Secretary of State General Colin Powell.

Powell has died due to complications from COVID-19, his family said in a statement shared on Facebook on Monday. He was 84.

Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on October 22.

Governor DeWine said in a statement, in part:

“Today our country has lost one of its most accomplished citizens, General Colin L. Powell. A son of Jamaican immigrants, General Powell served his country in the U.S. Army beginning in ROTC and rose through the ranks to become a four-star general and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. “Fran and I extend our sympathy to Secretary Powell’s wife, Alma, and the entire Powell family.”

According to Powell’s family, he was fully vaccinated and was receiving treatment at Walter Reed National Medical Center.