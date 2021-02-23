Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Governor urges South Dakota AG to resign after fatal crash

US & World

by: STEPHEN GROVES

Posted: / Updated:
NAT Trump

In this image from video, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020.(Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

PIERRE, SD (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling for the resignation of the state’s attorney general who is facing misdemeanor charges for striking and killing a man with his car.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has indicated he will not step down while he waits for the case against him to proceed.

Prosecutors have charged Ravnsborg with three misdemeanors but no felonies in the September death of 55-year-old Joseph Boever.

Noem said Tuesday that Ravnsborg should resign now that he has been charged. She has promised to release more details from the crash investigation.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS