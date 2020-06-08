ODESSA, TX (Big 2 / Fox 24) – Quarantine and social distancing is making it harder for families to stay in touch, but the limited contact is not stopping one grandson from making it to his regular playdates with his “Granny.”
7-year-old, James Wilson, says while it is “not the same,” he continues to visit his grandmother at Madison Medical Resort nursing home to keep her company.
“I just want her to know I love her, and be safe,” Wilson said.
Wilson is waiting for life before to quarantine to resume, so he can hug his best friend again. The two bonded over the last seven years over games of tic-tac-toe and country music. And while physical distance seems further than ever, the two are continuing to bring their hearts together for the milestones.
“I usually draw and she watches. She likes it,” said Wilson. “She usually likes to play with me even if she can’t do it. But now, it’s not the same.”
While the lockdown has resorted the two to communicate from either sides of the glass window, Wilson says their special greeting is all they need.
“I love you in sign language… Because all the time we leave, we always do it so we’ll love each other,” Wilson said.
Wilson says he looks forward to hugging and kissing his “Granny,” but until then, the two are making the best of a bittersweet situation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- KY Gov. Beshear provides updates on recent marches and the coronavirus in The Bluegrass State
- Grandson continues playdates with “Granny” amid COVID-19 lockdown
- MLB offers 76-game year, up to 16 playoff teams
- CrossFit founder, dropped by Reebok, apologizes about tweet
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: 38,837 cases, 2,404 deaths of COVID-19 in the state
- Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal now a depression drenching Mississippi River basin
- When protesters cry ‘defund the police,’ what does it mean?
- WV’s percent of positive COVID-19 cases drops as testing increases
- Here is what you need to know about your absentee ballot
- Gov. Justice: Outdoor festivals and fairs to resume soon