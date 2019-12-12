Greece: Lawmakers back plan to ax massive bad-loan backlog

By now, we shouldn't be too surprised by this cultural contradiction known as Adam Sandler.

It's obvious that Sandler, the actor, is capable of extraordinary range — not in the traditional, Meryl Streep sense, but a range of incredibly good ("Punch-Drunk Love") to painfully bad (the horrendous "Jack and Jill") and incredibly good again, as in "Uncut Gems," a frenetic, compulsively watchable, exhausting and exhilarating collaboration with Josh and Benny Safdie.