Greek far-left hit man on hunger strike denied jail move

FILE – In this Friday, Dec. 2, 2005, file photo, Dimitris Koufodinas, the main hit man for November 17, smiles as he speaks with his lawyer Gianna Kourtovik, during a break of the appeals trial of members of Greece’s deadly terrorist group at a special court in a top-security Athens jail. Greece’s government says on Monday, March 1, 2021, it will not intervene to grant a prison-transfer demand by Koufodinas, the convicted militant group gunman who has been on hunger strike for more than seven weeks, triggering public protests as well as arson attacks. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

Greece’s government Monday said it won’t intervene to grant a prison-transfer demand by a convicted killer in a far-left extremist group who has been on hunger strike for more than seven weeks, triggering public protests as well as arson attacks.

Doctors treating Dimitris Koufodinas in intensive care at a hospital in central Greece said the 63-year-old suffered a “serious deterioration” at the weekend, several days after also refusing water.

Koufodinas was the chief hit man in the now-defunct November 17 group and is serving 11 life sentences for the murders of prominent Greek businessmen, diplomats and military officials from the embassies of Turkey, Britain, and the United States, and others.

His victims include conservative lawmaker Pavlos Bakoyannis, brother-in-law of the current Greek prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Koufodinas’ lawyers argue that his transfer last year from a low-security prison in Athens to a high-security facility in central Greece occurred in violation of incarceration rules. They are seeking his transfer back to the prison where he had served most of his sentence so far.

The center-right government denies it violated transfer regulations.

“Mr. Koufodinas is demanding privileged treatment outside legal norms,” government spokeswoman Aristotelia Peloni told reporters in an online briefing. “The state does not negotiate with convicts and will not relinquish its sovereign right to how to detain them. (He) has the ability to end the hunger strike and exercise the legal options at his disposal.”

About 2,500 people held a peaceful protest in support of Koufodinas through central Athens late Monday. About as many demonstrators held a similar peaceful march through the northern port city of Thessaloniki.

The leftwing Initiative for Prisoners’ Rights group accused the government of engaging in “a ritual execution of a prisoner … simply for reasons of family revenge and to impose the dogma or law and order.”

The rights group warned that Koufodinas’ life is “hanging from a thread” because of his hunger strike and refusal to take liquids.

Koufodinas has staged another three hunger strikes in recent years, which he concluded after getting what he was seeking — including, in 2015, a demand not to be sent to the prison he is now asking to be transferred to.

November 17, which mixed Marxism with nationalism, killed 23 people between 1975 and 2000. It was eradicated following a string of arrests in 2002 and subsequent convictions.