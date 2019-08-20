Trump delays Denmark meeting over Greenland proposal

From left, Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Prime Minister of Iceland Katrin Jakobsdottir arrive at Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Tuesday Aug. 20, 2019, ahead of the Nordic Prime Ministers meeting. (AP Photo/Egill Bjarnason)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s postponing an upcoming meeting with Denmark’s prime minister because she isn’t interested in discussing a proposed sale of Greenland to the U.S.

Denmark owns Greenland. Trump recently floated the idea of purchasing the island but said as recently as Sunday that such a transaction was not a top priority.

Denmark had scoffed at the idea, saying Greenland isn’t for sale.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that “based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time.”

Trump is scheduled to depart at the end of August on a trip that included stops in Denmark and Poland.