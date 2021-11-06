Grocery prices are on the rise. Is Thanksgiving in jeopardy?

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Thanksgiving is right around the corner, but with the rise in food prices, many locals said they’re worried about putting food on the table.

At the Princeton Kroger, customers told 59News they’re concerned Thanksgiving meals might be scarce.

At Kroger, a 20-pound thanksgiving ham is about $60 and a 17-pound turkey is around $50.

According to the USDA, a 16-pound turkey cost about $13 in 2019 versus today where a turkey costs nearly double at $22.

Debbie Shepherd said she works to help feed the community, but this year is challenging.

“We have helped people that are not gonna have food and we’ve been taking them food because that’s how they’re gonna get it,” Shepherd said.

Customer Frank Bailey thinks families might have to look to a food bank for their Thanksgiving trimmings.

“Unless you get help with some of the stuff, your family helps out, it’s gonna be hard to do. It really is,” Bailey said.

April Harrington gave the harsh truth of rising grocery prices.

“They’ll be some families that just won’t have the money to do, you know, a meal like they used to,” Harrington said.

A tip to consider is to go generic, buy the store brand version of the product or ingredient – they’re often cheaper. Also, consider using coupons or join the store’s rewards program that offers a discounted price on popular Thanksgiving foods.