All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Pete Buttigieg, transportation secretary; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Jennifer Granholm, energy secretary; Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Virginia governor; Brad Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Antony Blinken, secretary of state; Gina Raimondo, commerce secretary; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.; Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah; Dr. Claire Boogaard, medical director of the COVID-19 Vaccine Program at Children’s National Hospital

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Blinken; Buttigieg

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Buttigieg; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS