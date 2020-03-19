Hallmark Channel to air Christmas movie marathon as more people self-quarantine

(WJW) – As many folks remain at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Hallmark Channel is stepping up to help provide some cheerful entertainment.
According to Entertainment Tonight, a special Christmas movie marathon is scheduled for this weekend to help ease the nation’s social isolation. It starts on Friday, March 20 at 12 p.m. and ends on Sunday, March 22 at 6 p.m.
Hallmark will air 27 original “Countdown to Christmas” holiday movies, including “A Christmas Detour” with Candace Cameron Bure and “Christmas in Rome” starring Lacey Chabert.
Hallmark’s “In the Key of Love” debut will still air as planned this Saturday at 9 p.m.
See the full schedule here.
