Hard-boiled eggs blamed for death, several illnesses

GAINESVILLE, Georgia (WKBN) – The CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating a multistate outbreak of listeria linked to hard-boiled eggs. The eggs were produced by Georgia-based Almark Foods.

The boiled eggs were packaged in plastic pails for use nationwide by foodservice operators. The CDC is warning against selling, serving, or using the eggs to make other food products.

Consumers will not be able to tell if products they’ve purchased from stores contain the eggs since other food items could have been made with them in the foodservice industry.

The eggs at this center of this warning are only those sold in bulk to foodservice operations and not Almark Foods hard-boiled eggs sold directly to customers.

The eggs have not been recalled. One person has died from listeria contamination. Seven people have been sickened from the eggs. Of those, four had to be hospitalized.