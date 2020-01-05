High school robotics team attempts world record for toilet paper pyramid

MIDLAND, Mich. (CBS) – Young engineers at a high school in Midland, Michigan put their talents to the test in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record.

Inside Bullock Creek High School, you’ll find plenty of rolls of toilet paper, but not in bathrooms – in the school’s atrium!

Over 27,000 toilet paper rolls make up the pyramid. The school’s robotics team is in the process of breaking the Guinness World Record for the tallest toilet paper pyramid.

Senior Maxton Herst said, “We have an official height which is 16 feet, 3 inches and 5/8ths of an inch. That’s almost 2 feet over what the current world record is.”

The idea came from Herst, and it’s been four years in the making.

“The idea came up somehow and we kinda looked up, and saw it and said that wouldn’t be that hard,” Herst said. “That was about four years ago. Took four years to convince the robotics team that it might be a good idea.”

Herst says it took 16 hours total to build and mentor Jamie Forbes says beyond this feat, The Blitzcreek 3770 robotics team provides a set of skills applicable to students’ futures.

“Robotics is really a cool program in the sense that it gives students not only the engineering background but also their ability to put their hands and ideas into action,” Forbes said.

Herst said, “Interpersonal skills and communication skills certainly have been a big one for me.”

In their attempt to break the record, the team is also helping out the community.

Herst said, “So we are going to deconstruct the pyramid and we are selling the toilet paper as a fundraiser for our team.”

