Man arrested after Pittsburgh high-speed chase ends in Belmont County

UPDATE 2:38 PM (9-28-2020)- Police have informed 7News that the suspect arrested in the high-speed chase is Shad Boccella.

Boccella is 24 years old.

Full charges on Boccella will be released shortly.

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- A high speed chase that started in Pittsburgh ended in Belmont County.

Police ended the chase on I-470 near St. Clairsville.

The suspect is currently in custody and is heading to the Belmont County Jail.

Police say the man driving the red utility truck took off from Pittsburgh police in a stolen vehicle.

Speeds reached up to at least 70 MPH while in Belmont County

No one was injured during the pursuit.

Agencies involved were the PA state police, Ohio Highway Patrol, Belmont County Sheriff’s, Ohio County Sheriff’s, Bellaire Bridgeport and St. Clairsville PD.

Police say names are to follow

7News is on the scene working to get more details. Refresh for updates