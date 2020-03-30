TAMPA (WFLA) — The sheriff of Hillsborough County is asking for new leads in the case of missing Jack “Don” Lewis, the ex-husband of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin.
The popularity of Netflix’s newest hit documentary “Tiger King” has undoubtedly been heightened by the coronavirus pandemic. With everyone indoors watching television, it won’t be too long before the whole country starts coming up with their own theories of what happened to Don Lewis.
Baskin is the CEO of Big Cat Rescue, a non-profit animal sanctuary in Citrus Park. She was married to multi-millionaire Don Lewis until he vanished Aug. 18, 1997.
“Tiger King” provides its own take on the relationship between Baskin and Lewis, to which Baskin calls “lies” and “misinformation” in a blog post refuting the documentary.
Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister asked the public, once again, Monday if anyone knows anything about what may have happened to Don Lewis.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Hillsborough sheriff asks for leads in missing persons cold case from ‘Tiger King’
- WV Gov. Justice to provide COVID-19 update at approximately 2 p.m.
- Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Health department to release latest COVID-19 case numbers
- COVID-19 testing available to Charleston’s homeless population
- Huntington mayor says police will investigate reports of crowds, nonessential businesses
- WATCH: Sundale Nursing Home reports no new COVID-19 cases
- Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers
- Churches switch to “drive-in” services during COVID-19 pandemic
- Hurricane, WV mayor closes parks public parks, frustrated at weekend crowds
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – March 30, 2020