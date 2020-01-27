Holocaust survivors lay wreath at Auschwitz on 75th anniversary of liberation

LONDON (CBS) – 75 years after the liberation of the largest Nazi death camp, remaining survivors of the Holocaust gathered at Auschwitz along with world leaders.

The last time 92-year-old Holocaust survivor Yvonne Engelman walked the roads of Auschwitz, she was just a teenager. But the memories from her time at the death camp are still fresh.

“Today, standing here, after all the years it’s very painful,” Engelman said.

Engelman’s parents were among more than a million people murdered at Auschwitz, part of Adolf Hitler’s final solution during World War II. She escaped the gas chamber because of a malfunction, or as she calls it, a miracle.

“We could hear children coughing, crying, choking from the gas and also the smelling of the human flesh,” Engelman said of the gas chambers.

75 years after Soviet troops liberated Auschwitz, survivors laid a wreath at the “Wall of Death” where Nazis executed thousands of prisoners. But most people were killed in gas chambers before their bodies were incinerated in the camp’s ovens.

Brick buildings and smokestacks still stand as reminders. Engelman says lessons from the Holocaust are still relevant. With a recent surge of anti-Semitism in the U.S. and around the world, she has a message for today’s generation.

“If they see something is not right, to stand up and voice their opinion and never, never hate,” Engelman said.

Timeless wisdom from someone who has witnessed the worst of humanity.

According to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 17 million people, including 6 million Jews, died in the Holocaust, many at camps like Auschwitz.

