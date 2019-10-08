ERIE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania homeowner who heard someone singing inside his home found a naked man drinking milk in his kitchen.
Erie police say the homeowner heard the singing around 3 a.m. Monday. He grabbed his pistol, went to investigate and soon found the man sitting on the kitchen floor.
The homeowner called police and the man was taken into custody. It wasn’t clear how he entered the home or how long he had been in the residence.
No injuries were reported.
The man’s name has not been released. Authorities have not filed any charges against him so far, but they say the investigation is ongoing.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Homeowner finds naked man singing in kitchen, drinking milk
- More than 60 employers present at Huntington job fair
- Milk, soda more hydrating than water, according to study
- West Virginia Education, Legislative Scorecard, and Childhood Cancer
- Trial starts for West Virginia trooper charged in beating of teen
- VIRAL VIDEO: Girl, 6, with cerebral palsy walks for first time ever
- Attorney: Kentucky schools should remove ‘prayer lockers’
- Senator Rand Paul holds round table discussion in Kentucky
- Apartment fire leaves one dead in Charleston
- Kids get special Halloween treat thanks to help from community