Honda recalls 1.6M vans and SUVs in US

DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling over 1.6 million minivans and SUVs in the U.S.
The problems with the vehicles that include faulty backup camera displays, malfunctioning dashboard lights and sliding doors that don’t latch properly.
The problems were revealed in four recalls posted Tuesday by the government.
They cover certain Odyssey minivans from 2018 to 2020, Pilot SUVs from 2019 through 2021 and Passport SUVs from 2019 and 2020.
Honda has traced the problems to faulty backup camera software programming, water entering door handles, water getting into camera mounting holes, and defective instrument panel software.
Dealers will fix the problems at no cost to owners.
To check for vehicle recalls, enter the vehicle identification number (VIN) into a tool provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
