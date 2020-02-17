Hong Kong police continue search for suspect in armed toilet paper robbery

Hong Kong police continue to search for the last suspect in an armed toilet paper robbery. (FEB. 17 PHOTO COURTESY CBS NEWSPATH)

LONDON (CBS) – Police in Hong Kong are still searching for the last member of an armed gang that made off with hundreds of rolls of toilet paper.

It’s a sign of the times for residents worried about running out of necessities amid the continuing Coronavirus outbreak.

The delivery truck driver unloading all this toilet paper may not have realized he was carrying such a hot commodity. Three men held him at knife point and robbed him of 600 rolls.

The Coronavirus outbreak is causing hoarding across Hong Kong. Some are waiting in long lines just to stock up on toilet paper. Everyone is snatching whatever they can get, a woman explains. I don’t even understand whats going on.

This shopper said “My relatives started asking me why I wasn’t buying toilet paper.” “If you don’t have rice you can eat noodles but if you don’t have toilet paper, there is no replacement.”

Some stores are limiting customers to just two units of items like toilet paper, rice and cleaning products. But even with rationing, shelves are emptying faster than stores can restock them.

The city’s government is insisting there won’t be any shortages because of the coronavirus and is condemning rumors that supplies are running out.

