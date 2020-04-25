Hospital celebrates 1,000th virus recovery

QUEENS, NY (CNN) – One thousand. It’s a number worth cheering.

And that’s exactly what the folks who work at the Jamaica and Flushing Hospital Medical Center in New York did on Friday.

As they waved good-bye to their 1,000th patient to recover from the coronoavirus.

In the face of this pandemic– it’s a win they don’t take for granted.

“This gentleman really went through a lot and our team did an amazing job being able to rehab him,” Michael Scarpelli, executive director of rehabilitation, says. “Between here and the (inaudible) hospital next door, we did a tremendous job and he’s just so excited to be going home. I’m so proud of him. I’m so proud of the team.”

During his Friday briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the total number of hospitalizations for the coronavirus are down.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories