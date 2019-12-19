House votes to impeach President Donald Trump on Abuse of Power

President Donald Trump speaks during the White House Summit on Child Care and Paid Leave in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK, AP) – President Donald J. Trump became the third President of the United States to be impeached by the U.S House of Representatives by a vote of 230-197. He has been impeached on the article outlined in the U.S. Constitution: Abuse of Power.

The process now moves to the Senate, which will hold a trial early next year.

The House has also voted 229-198 to impeach the president on the second article, Obstruction of Congress.

