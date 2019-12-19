House votes to impeach President Donald Trump on Abuse of Power

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK, AP) – President Donald J. Trump became the third President of the United States to be impeached by the U.S House of Representatives by a vote of 230-197. He has been impeached on the article outlined in the U.S. Constitution: Abuse of Power.
The process now moves to the Senate, which will hold a trial early next year.
The House has also voted 229-198 to impeach the president on the second article, Obstruction of Congress.
