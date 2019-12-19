WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK, AP) – President Donald J. Trump became the third President of the United States to be impeached by the U.S House of Representatives. He has been impeached by a vote of 229-198 on the second article outlined in the U.S. Constitution: Obstruction of Congress.
The House voted 230-197 to impeach the president on the first article, Abuse of Power, moments before the second vote.
The process now moves to the Senate, which will hold a trial early next year.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- House of Representatives impeaches President Donald Trump
- House votes to impeach President Donald Trump on second article: Obstruction of Congress
- Boys and Girls Club makes Christmas for more than 200 kids
- House votes to impeach President Donald Trump on Abuse of Power
- “WVU Mountaineer Game Day Signing Day Special” on WOWK-TV rescheduled
- Deputy: Teen accomplices arrested in would-be robber’s death
- Funding limited for tobacco use prevention programs in West Virginia
- Parents of infant found in well in court for final pretrial hearing
- $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in West Virginia
- Big Issues for the 2020 Legislative Session