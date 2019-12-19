House votes to impeach President Donald Trump on second article: Obstruction of Congress

President Donald Trump listens during a small business roundtable in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK, AP) – President Donald J. Trump became the third President of the United States to be impeached by the U.S House of Representatives. He has been impeached by a vote of 229-198 on the second article outlined in the U.S. Constitution: Obstruction of Congress.

The House voted 230-197 to impeach the president on the first article, Abuse of Power, moments before the second vote.

The process now moves to the Senate, which will hold a trial early next year.

