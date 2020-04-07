How to take advantage of quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let’s face it, it’s not easy being at home 24/7.
Tensions can run high, but this can be an opportunity to take on some new hobbies or go back to some things you used to enjoy before life got so hectic.
Our sister station, WATE in Tennessee, caught up with family counselor David Hall of Haven Counseling Center on Monday to talk about some good ideas on how to spend time right now.
There are some great resources like skillshare and iTunesU where if you want to learn anything — how the stock market works, how to start a podcast, woodworking, etc. There are so many things we can let our mind focus on that can really be an encouraging process for us when we are stuck at home.
Resources to help you during the pandemic: www.havenhelping.com
