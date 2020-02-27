Illinois man accused of setting fire to home with five people inside

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO) — 29-year-old Donovin Fluaitt was arrested and charged with starting a house fire that trapped several people inside, including three children, yesterday.
Rockford Fire says it responded to a home on the 1700 block of Lyran Avenue around 1 a.m.
A Rockford man was able to use a ladder to rescue his wife and three children from the second story before firefighters arrived.
The Fire Department was able to rescue a second, unconscious adult during a search of the home.
Officials say that a person was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital with serious injuries.
The fire was then extinguished.
Fluaitt was developed as a suspect by investigators and was charged with five counts of Aggravated Arson.
He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.
