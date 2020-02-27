Illinois man accused of setting fire to home with five people inside

ROCKFORD, IL (WTVO) — 29-year-old Donovin Fluaitt was arrested and charged with starting a house fire that trapped several people inside, including three children, yesterday.

Rockford Fire says it responded to a home on the 1700 block of Lyran Avenue around 1 a.m.

A Rockford man was able to use a ladder to rescue his wife and three children from the second story before firefighters arrived.

The Fire Department was able to rescue a second, unconscious adult during a search of the home.

Officials say that a person was taken to SwedishAmerican Hospital with serious injuries.

The fire was then extinguished.

Fluaitt was developed as a suspect by investigators and was charged with five counts of Aggravated Arson.

He is being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories