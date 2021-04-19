Illinois National Guard activated ahead of Chauvin verdict

Mayor Lori Lightfoot discusses the videos of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer, during a news conference at City Hall, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Lightfoot urged the public to remain peaceful and reserve judgement until an independent board can complete its investigation into the police shooting of Toledo last month. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

CHICAGO (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated the Illinois National Guard ahead of a verdict expected in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd’s death.

The move was in response to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s request. Pritzker’s office said Monday that 125 personnel will be deployed starting Tuesday to support Chicago police.

Their limited mission will include helping to manage street closures during demonstrations. Former office Derek Chauvin, who is white, is accused in the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man.

Chauvin pinned his knee against Floyd’s neck last May.

Video footage of the death prompted protests and calls for racial justice across the country. The case went to the jury Monday.