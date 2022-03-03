(WGHP) — The meat substitute giant Impossible Foods is making a big swing with their newest nuggets.

This week, Impossible Foods introduced “Wild Nuggies,” which are designed in unique shapes that represent vulnerable and critically endangered animals. According to their news release, this is in the hopes of inspiring the next generation to preserve nature.

“Our goal is to spark a conversation at the dinner table about how our food choices impact our planet, and how eating plant-based is the best way for kids to help combat the urgent threat of climate change and nature loss,” said Laura Kliman, director of new product development at Impossible Foods. “With our latest products, we’re showing kids and consumers that they can still have everything they love about meat, but without needing to consume any dead animals.”

The new nuggets feature the shapes of a black rhinoceros, Galápagos tortoise, polar bear and right whale. The new nuggets feature 10 grams of protein per serving, no cholesterol, 25% less total fat and 40% less saturated fat than the leading shaped animal chicken nuggets, according to the release.

In addition to Wild Nuggies, Impossible Foods is launching Sausage Patties Made From Plants, which will, for the first time, bring shoppers the same characteristics of the company’s popular breakfast sausage patty found at Starbucks and Jamba. You can get them in savory or spicy.

Impossible Foods experienced significant growth as a company in 2021. Since August, Impossible Foods has debuted Meatballs Made From Plants, ground Sausage Made From Plants and the original Chicken Nuggets Made From Plants.

Wild Nuggies will be rolling out in the frozen food aisles of major retailers this week, including at select Walmart, Shaw’s, Albertsons and Safeway stores across the country, followed later this spring by Giant

Martins, Sprouts, Wegmans Food Markets and select Target stores.

Impossible Sausage Patties will be available this month in the frozen food aisle at select Walmart and Safeway stores followed by Kroger Family of Stores locations in April, and Sprouts, select Target stores and others to follow in the coming months.

Right now, Impossible Foods products can be found in nearly 25,000 grocery stores nationwide. Customers can visit the locator map on the Impossible Foods website to find a store.