BENTONVILLE, AR (WBOY) – Walmart and Sam’s Club say COVID-19 immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations across the country in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., including 43 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in West Virginia.

Officials say walk-up and scheduled appointments are both available for the vaccine to allow for a convenient location for customers and members to get the vaccine. The company says those who schedule an appointment can also complete pre-vaccination paperwork before their appointment.