Infant carriers recalled due to fall hazard

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (WOWK) – The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the San Diego based company Infantino is recalling soft infant and toddler carriers due to a fall hazard.

The carriers have been sold at Target and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from November 2019 through December 2019 for between $30 and $50. The CPSC says the buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard.

The CPSC says the front-facing infant carriers are cotton with a front padded pouch. The carriers have a black or gray body and black straps. Only Infantino carriers with the following four lot codes are included in the recall. The product name and lot code are identified on the label sewn into the inside of the carriers.

Product Lot Code Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0619 Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic Carrier 2018 0719 Flip Front2back Carrier 2018 0719 Up Close Newborn Carrier 2018 0719

While no incidents have been reported to the CPSC at this time, the organization says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information. Consumers can also ask the company for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.

