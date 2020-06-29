Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio update

Infant dies after being ‘inadvertently’ left in hot car by father, police say

US & World

by: Alonzo Small and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, VA (WRIC) — A Virginia infant is dead after being left in a hot car by the child’s father, according to police.

Authorities in Fairfax County say the preliminary investigation reveals the father “inadvertently left the infant in a car for an extended amount of time.” Other details remain limited.

According to a statement from KidsandCars.org, the infant is at least the sixth child to die in a hot car in the U.S. this year. 

The exact cause and manner of death will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS