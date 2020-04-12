IRS: First Economic Impact Payments deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts

by: WSAV Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) – Saturday the IRS announced they have deposited the first of the Economic Impact Payments into taxpayers’ bank accounts.

The IRS made the announcement in a tweet adding they plan to continue issuing the payments as fast as they can.

