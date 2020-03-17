IRS to delay tax deadline by 90 days

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump admiration is allowing Americans to delay paying their taxes as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is encouraging Americans who can to file their taxes on or before April 15 to do so so that they don’t lose out on their tax refunds.
But he says that, if Americans owe the IRS money, they can defer up to $1 million for individuals and $10 million for corporations without interest and penalties for 90 days.
