Islamic State figure charged with supporting terrorist group

ALEXANDRIA, VA (AP) — A leading Islamic State media figure and foreign fighter has been charged in U.S. federal court in Virginia with conspiring to provide material support to a terrorist organization resulting in death.

Federal officials announced Saturday that Mohammed Khalifa was captured overseas by the Syrian Democratic Forces in January 2019. He’s a Saudi-born Canadian citizen who was a leading figure in the Islamic State of Iraq.

Khalifa was recently transferred into FBI custody, at which point he was first brought to the Eastern District of Virginia. In addition to allegedly serving as an Islamic State fighter, Khalifa allegedly served as a lead translator in the group’s propaganda production and the English-speaking narrator on multiple violent recruitment videos.