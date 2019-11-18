Breaking News
Highway Patrol says 3 killed at Oklahoma Walmart

It’s Mickey and Minnie Mouse’s Birthdays

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

BURBANK, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Happy birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse! They both turn 91-years-old on Monday, November 19, 2019. That’s right, they share the same birthday.

They made their big debuts in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” in new york on November 18, 1928. You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic mickey mouse watch or t-shirt, or visiting a Disney theme park.

Some fun facts: Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood walk of fame. Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated. Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva, and Nickey has a middle name: Theodore.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events