It’s National Jelly Bean Day!

CHARLESTON, WV (CNN) – It’s the candy that fits any holiday. So of course, it has its own unofficial one.

April 22nd is National Jelly Bean Day!

While we do not know when the sweets were first created, the National Day Calendar states a Boston candy-maker made them popular during the civil war.

The egg-shaped mini candies have been closely associated with Easter since the 1930s.

But they come in a variety of flavors. So you can find them in stores for most holidays including Halloween, Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

