CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hug the little people in your life a bit tighter today. It’s National Love Our Children Day!

This day honors all children and encourages us to develop loving, respectful relationships with them.

This day is also meant to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect. In the U.S., an estimated 700,000 kids each year are affected.

And with many parents dealing with high levels of stress amid the coronavirus crisis, experts worry child abuse rates could go up.

To observe this important day, take time to educate yourself on child abuse prevention and make the life of a child better.

