CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hug the little people in your life a bit tighter today. It’s National Love Our Children Day!
This day honors all children and encourages us to develop loving, respectful relationships with them.
This day is also meant to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect. In the U.S., an estimated 700,000 kids each year are affected.
And with many parents dealing with high levels of stress amid the coronavirus crisis, experts worry child abuse rates could go up.
To observe this important day, take time to educate yourself on child abuse prevention and make the life of a child better.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: Gov. DeWine to discuss state’s COVID-19 response at 2pm
- Silver Alert issued for missing North Carolina man
- 49 UT students who took spring break trip now positive for COVID-19
- PA State Police issue first stay at home order citation to woman ‘just going for a drive’
- It’s National Love Our Children Day!
- West Virginia adds 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson teaches daughter to wash hands while singing ‘Moana’ song
- A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cystic fibrosis beats COVID-19
- Local church groups gather for those at the front lines of COVID-19
- Boyd County Salvation Army remains open through pandemic