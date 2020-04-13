It’s National Scrabble Day!

(CNN) – It’s time to get your game on! Today, Monday April 13, 2020 is National Scrabble Day.

The day marks the birthday of the game’s inventor, Alfred Mosher Butts, who was born on April 13th, 1899.

The game is now so popular, it’s sold in 121 nations and played in 29 different languages. More than 150 million Scrabble sets have been sold.

It was even made into a daytime TV game show in the 1980s. You can enjoy the day by playing with family at home or play online.

And share how you’re celebrating with a social media post using the hashtag: #nationalscrabbleday.\

