It’s National Senior Citizens Day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – According to National Day Calendar, August 21 is National Senior Citizens Day! The occasion is meant to recognize the achievements of the more mature representatives of our nation. The day provides an opportunity to show our appreciation for their dedication, accomplishments, and services they give throughout their lives.

According to the 2017 census, 47 million seniors live in the United States. By 2060, that number will nearly double.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.