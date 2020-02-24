HAGERSTOWN, MD (WDVM) — Kentucky Fried Chicken is now offering doughnuts along with their signature recipe.
For a limited time only, the fried chicken chain will offer a sandwich in which doughnuts are in place for the buns; and for those less adventurous, the doughnuts can be offered on the side of a chicken basket.
KFC tested the sweet and salty combo back in 2019 at around 40 locations throughout Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, as well as Richmond and Norfolk, Virginia.
Click here to calculate your own KFC meal.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Greenup County basketball coaches suspended following investigation into athlete’s eligibility
- Utah K-9 killed in line of duty to be buried in one-of-a-kind casket
- WVU will be one of the first universities in the nation to offer a music and health degree
- It’s sweet and savory, but would you eat it? KFC’s Chicken & Donut Sandwich
- Man facing charges for incidents that began at Mingo Central High School
- WV prescription drug cost bill moves forward
- Pro-life advocates rally at Capitol following Born-Alive bill passing
- Magistrate fired after denying protection order to woman
- Woman charged with DUI in crash that fractured 2-year-old’s legs, records show
- Fayette County woman sentenced to federal prison for wire fraud