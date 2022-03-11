BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– It’s almost time to spring forward with Daylight Savings Time. That means it’s time to change the batteries in your clocks and smoke detectors.

Smoke Detectors aid as an early warning system if a fire starts in your home or place of business. The alarms work by sensing smoke particles in the air.

Chief Chad Bailey with the Bluefield Fire Department said changing the batteries is something he tries to remind residents about.

“A lot of people don’t keep the batteries at home. They have to go buy them, so if the beeping comes up, starting beeping, starts going dead, they just take it out and just forget to replace it. And you have a non-working smoke detector and smoke detectors do save lives,” Chief Bailey said.

Always make sure to look and examine your smoke detectors to understand and buy the right batteries.