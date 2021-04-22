Jake Wagner pleads guilty in Rhoden family killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — Five years to the day after eight members of the Rhoden family were killed overnight in their homes, one of the people charged pleaded guilty to all related charges.

Edward “Jake” Wagner, who was 26 when he was charged in late 2018, agreed to change his plea from not guilty on Tuesday in Pike County Common Pleas Court. Wagner faces a maximum of eight consecutive life sentences plus additional years in prison that could number in the hundreds.

In addition, Wagner had agreed to testify against his family members who are also charged. In exchange, prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty.

The victims were killed in four homes on April 21 and 22, 2016. The victims were: Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; Dana Rhoden, 37; Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20; Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16; Hanna Rhoden, 19; Hannah Gilley, 20; Gary Rhoden, 38; and Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

After Wagner pleaded guilty, a prosecutor read a statement of facts that contained some previously unreleased information. That included that shell casings found at the Wagner home matched those found at the crime scene, that there is video evidence of the Wagners purchasing shoes months ahead of the shootings with treads that matched those found at the crime scene, and that the burnt remains of a silencer used in the killings had been located.

Prosecutors also said that Wagner provided them with the locations of the weapons used, and also that they gained information from Rita Newcomb, the mother of Angela Wagner — another of the accused. Newcomb pleaded guilty in December 2019 to obstructing justice, a misdemeanor, and in exchange, charges of forgery and perjury were dropped.

An investigation led by Mike DeWine, now the governor of Ohio and then the attorney general, linked the killings to four members of the Wagner family, with charges filed in November 2018.

Along with Jake Wagner, those charged in connection with the murders were (and their ages at the time): Angela Wagner, 48; George “Billy” Wagner III, 47; and George Wagner IV, 27.

All four originally entered not guilty pleas. Prosecutors said they would seek death penalties.

DeWine said the four spent months planning the killings, studying the habits and routines of the Rhoden family. The Wagners knew the layouts of the homes and knew where family members slept.

The motive may have been connected to a previous relationship between Jake Wagner and Hanna Rhoden, who had a child together. They were together from 2013 to ’15, and the week after the murders, Wagner sought and was granted custody of the child.

The child was placed in the care of child protective services after the arrests.