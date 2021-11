CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH)-- The FBI field office in Cincinnati has released investigative findings into the August 4, 2019 attack in Dayton, Ohio.

A key element according to the report, according to the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, was that the attacker had a fascination with mass violence and an inability to cope with converging personal factors. The report sites that there were mental health stressors and successive stabilizing anchor losses before the attack that were likely contributing factors for the attack.